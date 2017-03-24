Property demand fuels call for new Ipswich school

COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN: Parents Micheal and Amy Huckle are among hundreds in the Karalee area calling on the State Government to commit to building a new high school.

TRAFFIC was heavy headed into Ipswich from the Mount Crosby area during peak hour yesterday morning.

It was heavy the day before that and it will be heavy again tomorrow.

Many of the cars along that route are being driven by parents taking their children to school and many are sick of making the trip.

Their calls for a new high school to be built in the area are growing louder, and gaining traction with politicians.

While official figures don't paint a picture of a major growth area, demand for property in the area surrounding Mount Crosby and Karalee is so high one real estate agent has a long waiting list of would-be buyers.

A different agent, Colliers International, selling land at residential development The Crossing, where 153 new homes will be built, said people were eagerly waiting for their registration to start building - indicating the area was on the cusp of a population boom.

The State Government said existing schools have the capacity to cater for expected growth in the medium to long term.

But the two closest high schools, Kenmore State High and Ipswich State High, are already approaching 2000 students.

Chuwar parents Micheal and Amy Huckle have already had a rough start to the morning.

While three of their children are yet to start school, two are at different high schools and one is in grade six this year.

Next year the family will have three children at three different high schools.

"There is no option for us," Amy said.

"We're in Ipswich State High's catchment so that's the only choice but we think that school already has too many children."

Ipswich State School has more than 1500 students, according to the 2016 enrolment numbers listed on the My School website.

Kenmore State High School enrolments 2016 Source: My School

Kenmore State High School has more than 1800 students.

Palace Property agent Clare Cantwell says there is "significant demand" in the area.

"As soon as land is released people are pouncing on it," Ms Cantwell said.

"We've got a list of buyers on our data base that want land now."

Ipswich State High School enrolment figures 2016 Source: My School

The latest enrolment figures will be released within the next month after the LNP Opposition demanded up-to-date statistics via a question to the Education Minister during parliament this week.

An offical parliamentary petition, sponsored by Moggill MP Christian Rowan, will also be released soon.

LNP questions schools planning

PARENTS campaigning for a new high school at Mount Crosby will soon have some answers.

The State Government has been given 30 days to respond to a question posed by LNP Moggill MP Dr Christian Rowan in parliament about future plans for education in the area.

The community driven campaign for a new high school has been raging for at least 10 years.

Dr Rowan has this week called on the Education Minister to explain what analysis has been carried out regarding the need for a new high school in either the Ipswich West or Moggill electorates and for specific, up-to-date enrolment numbers.

Dr Christian Rowan

"It's important we get some of the data and information around the issue and talk about forward planning for the future," Dr Rowan said.

"There are community concerns about the infrastructure at our current state high schools.

"How many students can the current infrastructure support and what is the plan for the future?"