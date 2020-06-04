Proper planning needed to avoid sudden return injury

FACING THE FUTURE: Ipswich hockey player and coach Sara Rogers is preparing for a safe return to competition. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HANCOCKS A-Grade player and men's coach Sara Rogers would like to see time organised between the return of training and the restart of the Ipswich hockey competition.

"You sort of need a few trainings before you hit games because you worry about injuries and that kind of thing too,'' the personal trainer said.

"It's sort of like do we push through and train with a limited number, or do we hold off?

"I know Ipswich Hockey have been having a number of meetings on it.

"I'd like to be able to train as a full squad. I think at this stage, we were only allowed to have a certain number per section of the field.

"In a perfect world, I'd love the whole team back straight away . . . but I don't think that's going to be allowed to happen (in the short term).

"It will be interesting when we go back.''

The Ipswich competition was halted in March, after just one round.

As she waits for more concrete decisions from Ipswich officials, Rogers is preparing to return to training with her Brisbane club team in the next fortnight.

Rogers said it was unlikely the Hancocks men's team she coaches and Hancocks women's side she captains will be back that soon.

However, stay tuned for more updates as coronavirus restrictions are eased.