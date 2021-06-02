Proof young people need to be more resilient

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Magistrate Stuart Shearer (CM 27-5) correctly said "The younger generation is a bunch of 'Fragile Princesses' who can't handle being called names", as he sentenced a man who broke into his neighbours home stealing $9,000 worth of goods and doing a $1,000 damage, because he was called a "junkie".

Magistrate Shearer saying his generation were taught "Sticks and stones may break bones, but names can never hurt you".

This was once on the wall near the blackboard in every school and should be reinstated. How about it Minister, get these words back up on the wall near the blackboard in every school.

Schools are a causative factor for massive amounts of crime and unrest in the community by NOT teaching the above, resilience, self-discipline, and tolerance.

Our teacher would challenge us to see who could hold their hand above their head the longest, who could hop the furthest on their left leg and many others, to teach us self-discipline.

Almost every problem in the community has a base factor caused by lack of Self-discipline and Tolerance.

The Victorian Government threw $2 B at domestic violence to solve the problem, the usual stupidity of politicians with their mental aberration belief that throwing money solves problems, without any consideration of identifying causative factors and dealing with reality.

There appear no identifiable changes to DV statistics in Victoria, just a lot of people having jobs on big wages that will achieve nothing other than generating self-adulating reports to ministers that are quoted in the press as some form of (failed) achievement.

The 'Delicate Daisies' being created in schools by similar ilk cannot handle reality, life is tough, you have to do things you don't like, you have to clean the toilet - its your turn.

You have to go to work and be productive, and you will be told firmly if your work is not up to standard - No, it is not bullying, or racial discrimination because your skin colour is different to the managers, it is not vilification when you are told several times to improve or be dismissed - your delicate sensitivities and attitude need serious improvement, get up to accepted standards - grow up.

We have industries based on servicing these failed products of school, children are taught to complain if spoken to a bit roughly.

We have legislation that drags us down to the lowest level of those who you feel bullied, discriminated, or need counselling if they perceive a sexist word was used.

The whole discrimination industry and legislation needs throwing out, and complainants told grow-up, toughen-up, and learn that "Sticks and stones may break bones, but names can never hurt you", or seek mental health assistance.

G J May

Forestdale