Promising teen tops national riding comp

YOUNG STAR: Jake Kowal, from Camira, placed third overall in the 2017 Yamaha Qld MX Championships, held in Townsville this month. INSET: Jake Kowal on the podium.

TEEN Jake Kowal has been riding dirt bikes since he was just three years of age.

His dream is to compete in the world's biggest competitions including qualifying for the world titles being held in Victoria next year.

This month, the 13-year-old from Camira proved he has what it takes.

He placed third overall in the 2017 Yamaha Qld MX Championships held in Townsville.

For practice, Jake has relied heavily on the Willowbank MX park.

Jake found out about Willowbank MX through social media.

His mother reached out to the park managers and he was invited to take part in track testing before the park opening, and was part of a select group of riders that provided feedback about the layout and development of the tracks.

Jake is thrilled to have somewhere local that he can train, having had to travel long distances in the past.

Jake trains at least four times a week. As a regular at the track, Jake was noticed by our staff, and was offered sponsorship.

He has also gained product support from Fox Head Australia through Monza Imports.

"The tracks are always in excellent condition at Willowbank MX” Jake said.

"Willowbank MX has helped me out a lot, and the tracks are awesome.”

Since opening in February this year, Willowbank MX has become so popular that some patrons are travelling up to two hours to ride their track and management is just about to open a second stage.

Willowbank MX operations manager Jeff Gibson said the privately owned park catered to the growing demand of MX riders looking for somewhere fun and safe to ride.

"As more and more tracks close in south-east Queensland, due to closing in residential areas and poor safety records, the need for a park where riders could ride safely was very important,” Mr Gibson said.

"The numbers riding dirt bikes is growing, but the public space available for them is getting smaller.

"Too many people were riding illegally in Queensland, resulting in unnecessary accidents and fatalities.

"Thanks to Willowbank MX we can now provide a safe space for them to ride.”

Mr McMahon spent four years searching, before finding the 35 hectare site, which is surrounded by a coal mine, an explosives plant, a bentonite mine and is close to the raceway.

Willowbank MX is open to juniors, seniors and vintage riders. Stage one includes a main 1.6km MX track, a senior stadium track, a separate junior stadium track, a pee wee track and a flat rut track. See willowbankmx.com.au for more information.