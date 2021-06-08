Menu
Victoria has recorded two new cases of Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
News

Promising sign in new Vic virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Jun 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 9:19 AM

Victoria has recorded two new local cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a promising sign as Melbourne’s lockdown deadline looms, the Department of Health confirmed both cases were linked to current outbreaks.

One new case was also recorded in hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

It comes after the state posted nine new local infections on Monday – there are now 92 active cases in Victoria.

Health authorities are racing against the clock to control the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant, infamous for its rapid spread across India.

So far the Delta variant is linked to a cluster of 14 cases in West Melbourne.

So far the Delta variant has been linked to a cluster of 14 cases in West Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
How contact tracers control the latest outbreak will determine whether Melbourne’s lockdown will end at 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Department of Health’s list of coronavirus exposure sites across Victoria dropped in the past few days from more than 350 venues to 310.

A string of McDonald’s restaurants and Chemist Warehouse stores were the latest locations to be added.

Health and government officials will address the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Promising sign in new Vic virus cases

