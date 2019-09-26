Promising rain clouds may yield in time for weekend

The rain may break this afternoon or in the early evening.

Matthew Purcell

SATURDAY is Ipswich's best chance of rain despite promising rain clouds overhead this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Kimba Wong said if there is any rain it won't come through until this afternoon.

Today has a 60 per cent chance of showers, with the radar predicting a top of 26C despite the clouds.

"For today, it's looking like we've got a slight chance of a couple of storms a little bit further west,” Ms Wong said.

"It will probably be late this afternoon or early this evening through the western parts (of SEQ), maybe reaching Ipswich.

"In terms of rainfall totals it's not looking like a huge amount today because it will be quite late by the time it gets to us, just a couple of millimetres.

"If we get the storms, maybe more than that. But tomorrow there's a slightly better chance in the southeast, but Saturday is the best chance.”

Ms Wong said a series of shortwave troughs passing over the area means the rain clouds aren't likely to linger as winds pushing them out east, and at best people can hope for 10-15 milimetres if the storm do persist.

"In terms of rainfall totals over the next couple of days, most people will probably miss out or get a couple of millimetres here or there,” she said.