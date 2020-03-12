Promising Queensland Indigenous talent backs clubmates

SEAM UP: Queensland Indigenous representative Macy Hauser will be cheering on her Ipswich Logan clubmates this weekend.

IPSWICH Logan Hornet Macy Hauser expects her Queensland Indigenous teammate Shekinah Friske to feature heavily during the Premier Grade finals.

Both have returned to their club better players after competing in maroon at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs earlier this season.

Hauser’s second graders will not play finals but she has absolute faith in the spin bowler they call ‘Shaq’ and would love to see the Hornets claim a maiden Premier title.

“They definitely have what it takes,” Hauser said.

The 14-year-old seamer who admires the commitment and skill of PNG clubmate Brenda Tau aims to join Shaq in the top flight in future but she knows she still has plenty of improving to do.

Having taken up the game at 10, Hauser played her first senior season last year.

She has been a member of the Queensland Indigenous line-up for three years and will never forget those moments of joy and the lasting relationships formed with mob around the country. Braving the oppressive heat, the Queenslanders played with typical courage and spirit to finish second behind New South Wales in the competition which Hauser described as extremely ‘challenging’ due to the weather, variety of pitch conditions and high quality of oppositions. Opening the batting alongside Fire star Carly Fuller, a nervous Hauser held her own. She was also a key wicket taker, with the highlight bagging three in one outing.

Hauser said the close-knit indigenous group worked sublimely as a team, with the unbreakable bonds between players strengthening every year she had been involved.

“It’s a great experience,” she said.

“It’s good to connect with the women culturally.”

As part of that cultural immersion, the women split into groups and created a life-size mural featuring symbols of significance depicting a gathering with animal footprints linking the various sections to indicate a coming together of people.

The bonding exercise was right up the alley of the girl whose totem is the sea turtle and greatest passion is creating fine artworks. Hauser owes her indigenous heritage to her grandmother, a member of the Kuku Yulanji tribe, while her grandfather was Kanaka.