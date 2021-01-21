Promising pup back and better than ever at Ipswich track

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

VETERAN trainer Brian Francis is still churning out promising young pups.

He looked to be on the right track when Hyacinthus won his maiden over the five hundred at Ipswich at just 21 months in August last year.

Unfortunately, the son of Barcia Bale was unable to kick on as he spent over four months off the scene battling injury, eventually returning in a tough Novice Christmas-Eve at Albion Park.

While he didn't figure in the placings there or his next run over the 395 the money came thick and fast for him back at Ipswich over the five hundred on Saturday night. He didn't disappoint.

The dog looked like he was going to be posted four wide on the first turn after an even start from box five, but a turn of foot just before the post saw him cross the inside brigade and it was an easy watch from then on.

He drifted quite wide down the back and also got out to the centre of the track in the run to the line, but still managed to post an impressive 30.81. That was almost half a second quicker than his maiden win all those months ago.

The now two-year-old looks like the perfect prototype for five hundred metre racing, quick early and strong home. He has got plenty of boxes to tick having just four starts but looks on the way to some sort of career.

Flying Yuna raises the bar for Deering

GREG Deering's bitch Flying Yuna celebrated 50 starts in the best way possible emerging triumphant for the second time in a fortnight over the 630 metres in a hotly contested affair.

The market was dominated by Callum Andersen's Marseille who was coming off a gallant fifth in the Group Two Golden Sands at Albion Park and was backed to appreciate the class drop having won at the track and trip before.

Flying Yuna and Marseille were both well away from boxes one and eight respectively, but when the favourite lost a couple of lengths checked around the first corner, she was always going to struggle to chase down Flying Yuna who drove through the lead off the inside.

She never looked in any real danger. Amid the Noise chased hard in second and drew within a length at one point but the bitch was not to be denied in her fiftieth start drawing away in a personal best 37.46.

The bitch is relatively new to the 600 metre caper and has been struck down by bad boxes and tough races finishing behind the likes of Pump It, Maggie Moo Moo, Ninetymile King and Tony's Rescue all of whom are a class above.

She was racing over the 431 metres as recently as October, give her an inside box and a bit of distance and she looks to be a competitive middle distance chaser.

Spring Bowler still perfect in Queensland

THE Byers kennel and Board Racing Syndicate have been affiliated for years.

The South- Australian operation was more than happy to send up young pups to the premiership winning kennel.

Like most of their partnerships the latest arrival is paying dividends for both parties.

Spring Bowler going four from four over the 431 metres. His smallest winning margin was the four lengths he put up on the fifth grade field last Saturday night.

An understandable $2.20 favourite punters would have had their hearts in their mouths early as he crashed towards the fence from box four. But despite heavy contact with several runners he bullocked his way to the front and a 25.17 win.

The dog has been a model of consistency in his previous three wins - times of 25.04, 25.06 and 24.99 a sign of a talented chaser over the distance.

It's been an impressive training effort from Byers, the son of Fabregas had last raced in August at Murray Bridge and had never won a race before his first start in late December. He is now staring down the barrel of five straight.

Still in fifth grade company you'd be loath to back against him any time soon, though at this rate he'll soon be tackling tougher company.

McCarthy takes his Chance

THERE'S perhaps no trainer more familiar with 431 metre wins than John McCarthy.

The trainer of grand old campaigner Proper Gent easily holds the record for most wins from the boxes, but as his career draws to a close McCarthy looks to have unearthed a possible heir to the throne with Chance.

The Aston Dee Bee/Just Sniffing product doesn't hit his second birthday until late next month but already has 24 starts to his name and six victories, none more impressive than his romp in the Fourth and Fifth Grade Saturday night.

The dog went up second elect behind Tommy Tzouvelis' Just in Time who has the advantage of box two compared to Chance's box eight, but it was the latter who capitalised on the draw.

As the field bunched, Chance flew out of the lids running wide on the first turn just as Proper Gent had done so many times, he was a tearaway leader down the back stopping the clock at 25.03 almost twelve lengths in front.

McCarthy knows how to maintain longevity in a career and if Chance can continue racing at this clip for the next couple of years, he'll be winning more than his fair share of races.

Burns Like Gas on the right page

LONG-time servant of the Ipswich Greyhound Club Merv Page has always been a savvy trainer usually sticking to the 288 and 431 metre tips to pick off his fair share of winners.

However, with Burns Like Gas he looks to have an out and out 500 metre sprinter.

The dog won his heat of the Corporate Dollars Series in fine fashion holding off eventual series winner Spring Cleo, he then ran a game third in the final less than two lengths off the front runner.

The chaser franked the form last Saturday night when he showed a different side to his racing, his strength to run over the top of Zulu Attack winning in 30.77.

The dog gave the leader a fair start from box four, but once he found the rail consistently made ground down the back before taking over in the run to the line.

A winner of four races he's in the form of his life and has plenty of grades to exhaust before he's ready to tackle tougher company.

Monaghan mops up Over the Shorts

NORTHERN Rivers trainer Andrew Monaghan has been a regular at Ipswich for years.

He is sure glad to be back with borders reopened, grabbing a double over the 288 last Friday Svitolina and Sikkari a combined four from four at track and trip.

Svitolina was the first of the Zambora Brockie/Soft Sound sisters to go having her first start in the maiden she showed great muster from box four, untouched to the first corner on the way to a 16.88 win the fastest time of the seven races over the 288 that day.

Sakkari had been to the track and trip twice before and was looking to defend an unbeaten record. It wasn't easy but she drove through from box one to score in 17.03.

The sisters are named after prominent female tennis players and are duly in form with the Australian Open looming.

Being out of Zambora Brockie expect them to get up in distance as they get older, at only 21 months they've got their whole careers in front of them.