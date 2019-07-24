Menu
INVINCIBLES: The Open Reserve Grade Ipswich State High School Rugby league team is yet to taste defeat this season. The squad takes on Marsden in semi-final action this afternoon.
Rugby League

Promising playmaker's big future

Tom Bushnell
by
24th Jul 2019 1:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Instinctive ball-running half Mason Pintegne is another member of the all-conquering Ipswich High seconds expected to have a massive future ahead of him.

Stuck behind the two outstanding halves steering the Langer Cup team, the year 11 student has performed magnificently in his own right, keeping the pressure firmly on the first stringers.

Last year, the 16-year-old represented Queensland Under-15s and Rugby League Ipswich named him its player of the season on the back of his efforts for the West End Bulldogs. He has been part of the Rugby League Excellence program since year 7 and is really starting to bloom, with coach Bretherton predicting the intelligent playmaker will spearhead the Firsts next season.

Pentegne, who credits the program with instilling him with the necessary discipline to succeed, said earning a coveted Langer Cup jersey would be a dream come true.

"If I was to debut for First Grade I'd feel like I'd debuted in the NRL,” he said.

The cunning five-eighth loves the confrontational nature of rugby league and said he would continue to strive for excellence and leave nothing on the training paddock in the hope of achieving his goal.

Ipswich High has won the second tier competition previously. If it is to repeat that triumph, there is no doubt Pintegne will feature heavily. In the sides earlier meeting Ipswich wrestled the upper hand before holding off a late Marsden challenge. Though not getting ahead of himself, Pintegne is confident his team can reproduce that performance and book its grand final berth.

