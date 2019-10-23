Warriors pounce on Panthers hooker

Penrith rake Wayde Egan has joined the New Zealand Warriors. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

PROMISING Penrith hooker Wayde Egan has been granted an immediate release by the club to join the New Zealand Warriors.

The 22-year-old Lithgow product had a strong season with the Panthers, notching 29 games since debuting in Round 4 in 2018.

Egan will join the strong hooking ranks at the Warriors, replacing outgoing No.9 Issac Luke.

Panthers General Manager Matt Cameron admits the club was hesitant to release the rake, but said it was a great opportunity to further his NRL career.

"Wayde and his management this week approached Panthers to request an immediate release from the remainder of his contract," Panthers general manager rugby league Matt Cameron said.

"As a club we would have liked Wayde to see out his contract however we also understand the opportunity presented by the Warriors was a difficult one for Wayde to turn down at this point in his career.

"Wayde's request for a release has been granted out of respect to him and we wish him the best of luck moving forward."