Promising keeper continues rep rise

OUTSTANDING: Tim Weber was among South-east Queensland's best during the Schaeffer Shield at Ivor Marsden on Saturday.

OUTSTANDING: Tim Weber was among South-east Queensland's best during the Schaeffer Shield at Ivor Marsden on Saturday. Rob Williams

BROTHERS wicketkeeper Matt Andrews will be Ipswich's lone representative in the South Queensland cricket team.

The 20-year-old, who has been acting club captain in recent weeks, earned the call-up after displaying slick glovework for South-east Queensland during the Schaeffer Shield.

Qualified chef Andrews is no stranger to higher honours after representing the Queensland under-21 outfit last year.

The incumbent will be well-placed to retain his position in the under-21 line-up when he appears for South Queensland at Beenleigh's Dauth Park on November 30.

South-east Queensland captain Matt Guest said the region was unlucky not to have more of its stars progress further down the representative path following the Schaeffer Shield but no one was disappointed.

He said most players rose to the occasion and performed gallantly but the selector's policy had not been favourable, and all were keen to prove them wrong in future.

"Next year, hopefully we get a few more selected,” he said.

"Matt is a good young cricketer.

"He is eager and has been playing consistently for Brothers.

"He is a good kid and he is keen to play cricket and go further, so we're very pleased for him and we wish him well.”

Guest said Luke Pollack's experience playing Brisbane first grade was evident as he plundered 84 against a quality attack on Sunday and he was particularly unfortunate not to book himself a berth.

"He did a great job.” he said.

"He is a good fielder as well. I backed him to get into the side.

"Luke shouldn't be disappointed. He is a good player and I hope he performs for Norths.”

South-east Queensland will endeavour to keep the playing group together in the hope of returning to the finals next year. Despite some outstanding individual performances, the side comprising a 10-strong Ipswich contingent and two players drawn from the warehouse competition lost both its encounters on the weekend.

SEQ fell to Darling Downs 6/348 (50) to 9/286 (50) on Saturday with Tim Weber playing well for 81 (89) and Lachlan Vellacott and Troy Cooper making solid contributions of 47 and 41 respectively.

Stiff and sore, SEQ backed up on Sunday in a shortened 45-over match against Wide Bay, only to suffer defeat 7/288 (45) to 239 (43). Pollack belted 84 (69)

Opening bowler Geoff Klease was the standout with the ball across both games. The Centrals tearaway showed he is improving at the death as he collected figures of 2/75 (9 overs) and 3/72 (10 overs).

Though SEQ had lost some of its experienced brigade, it was a similar squad to that which reached the decider in previous seasons.

Guest said given the history of success the side backed itself throughout but key moments did not fall its way, with wickets falling in clumps and partnerships failing regularly.

He said it was hoped continuity in selection would afford the players an opportunity to reverse their fortunes next season.

"The boys are confident and keen to stick around and give it another crack,” he said.

"Hopefully, we can win the competition for SEQ.”

Guest said the results may not have gone the team's way but the clashes against elite oppositions were an ideal opportunity for its youthful members to gain experience and develop their knowledge and skills.

"It was great to bat and bowl against the best players in South Queensland,” he said.

"That is something every up-and-coming cricketer enjoys and it was a good learning curve.”