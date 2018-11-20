Promise to build $1m Veterans' Recovery Centre in Ipswich

VETERANS and ex-service personnel will get a $1 million recovery centre in Ipswich if Labor is elected to government.

In the Ipswich community and surrounding area there are 17 RSL sub branches which provide support to former serving personnel and their families.

Labor has pledged to open a Veterans Recovery Centre if Bill Shorten wins government.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said the centre would provide a location for veterans and their families to access key support services.

"Despite promises from the LNP at the last federal election to fund this project there has been no action taken," he said.

"As such, Federal Labor has stepped up and is committing the $1 million the Liberals have failed to deliver to this centre.

"This centre will be a family-friendly space which will provide greater support services to our younger veterans and their families, bringing together critical services under one roof, ensuring veterans and their families can access a number of services at any one time."

Services and support at the Veterans Recovery Centre will include; access to advocate and pension officers, access to JP services, a library, conference rooms, communal areas, kitchen and barbeque amenities.

"Importantly, this centre will also provide a space to our veterans and their families to engage in peer-to-peer support," Mr Neumann said.

"This centre will also work as a conduit and support service for our service men and women and their families as they transition from the ADF to civilian life."

Labor's spokeswoman for veterans' affairs and defence personnel Amanda Rishworth said the announcement highlighted the party's commitment to veterans, ex-service personnel and their families.

She said Labor would partner with the local RSL and RSL Queensland to provide greater support and assistance.

Throughout Blair and surrounding electorates more than 16,000 veterans and families access Department of Veterans' Affairs support.