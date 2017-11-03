Promise of jobs in $180M top up

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick, Jim Madden and Jennifer Howard chat with jobseekers from Challenge Employment on Thursday.

A PROMISE of helping more young Ipswich people into jobs via a key employment program is the latest carrot dangled by the State Government in the election campaign.

Health Minister Cameron Dick was in Ipswich yesterday to announce his government would continue funding the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Program if re-elected.

Under Labor's plan, the program budget will be boosted by $180 million over the next three financial years, taking the total to $420 million by July 2021.

According to the Palaszczuk Government, the program has already helped 997 Ipswich people into a job.

The funding pledge went out state-wide with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Rockhampton for the announcement.

In Ipswich, Challenge Employment has partnered with the State Government to deliver the program.

CEO Richard Lindner said the Challenge programs boasted a 73% success rate.

Not all Challenge programs are funded through Skilling Queenslanders for work.

"Skilling Queenslanders for Work allows us the flexibility and capacity to put these programs in place,” Mr Lindner said.

"It's a fantastic initiative.”

The LNP axed the program when it was in government, citing cost savings and eliminating duplications with Federal Government programs.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work was implemented by the Queensland Labor Government in 2007.

A report from Deloitte, a private firm providing services including auditing and consulting, examined the efficiency of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Program for the three financial years between 2007 and 2010.

It found of the 57,000 people who gained employment through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Program, 8,500 would not have gained employment otherwise.

The analysis also found $375 million in earnings (real wages) would not have been generated by those 8,500 people in the 2012-2013 year without the program.

The report also found the program, which targets disadvantaged youth, also provided significant social benefits for the Queensland community.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said since the program was re-introduced by the Labor Government, after being abandoned by the LNP Newman Government, investment had been made in 942 projects worth more than $158 million.

"We know Skilling Queenslanders for Work plays a critical role in increasing workforce participation by providing work opportunities for disadvantaged Queenslanders. This program makes a real difference to people's futures.”

Skilling Queenslanders for Work provides on-the-job training and qualifications and is targeted at unemployed and under-employed Queenslanders, including disengaged youth, mature age job-seekers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people with a disability.