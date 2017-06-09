Prominent sports manager considers shot at Pisasale's old job

Pat Boyle is the new general manager for the Western Pride Football Club. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

WESTERN Pride general manager Pat Boyle says he will register his interest to run for mayor of Ipswich.

The head of the Ipswich National Premier League football side also runs his own business and says he is still weighing up his political prospects.

"At this point I can't say yes and I can't say no,” Mr Boyle said this morning.

"I'm having a look at it.”

Boyle entered football administration at the end of 2012 following a long career as a player for Ipswich clubs including Coalstars and the Ipswich Knights.

He has also run his own businesses for many years.

He says his main concern about contesting the mayoral election would be how he would balance the new responsibility with his current roles.

"That's what I need to look at seriously,” he said.

"I've got a business in Ipswich so I need to know how that would be affected.

"I'm also with the Western Pride and I need to know what will happen there.

"You have to register an interest to really find out, so I will register my interest and we'll go from there.”