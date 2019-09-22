Prominent sign write to defend 'obscene' police charge

OPINIONATED sign writer Russell Gordon Haig Mathews will defend a police charge alleging that a sign he put up in his front yard was obscene.

Classified in Queensland as being a vexatious litigant, 69-year-old Mathews will go to a hearing next year to defend the matter.

He is pleading not guilty to the charge that he displayed obscene publications or exhibitions between February 1 and February 4, 2019, in his front yard on Brisbane Rd at Booval.

The questionable sign apparently had a sexual connotation deemed to be obscene by police.

Mathews made a brief appearance before Magistrate David Shepherd where he and police prosecutor Jack Scott heard the findings of a report on his mental health fitness for the matter to proceed.

The report was completed by a court mental health liaison officer.

"I haven't read it all. Only the first page,” Mathews told Mr Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd said the report found there was no impediment for the matter not to proceed.

But Mathews then stated his belief that the lower court did not have jurisdiction to hear it, and the matter "void”.

"I'm not sure that is the case Mr Mathews. I will set the trial date,” Mr Shepherd said.

The date was for the hearing was set for February 27 next year.

Mathews then asked for a date reminder.

"I can't remember. Brain damage,” he said.

"Then I will direct that you be sent a notice,” Mr Shepherd said.

"And by email,” queried Mathews.

"We can do both,” Mr Shepherd said.

Mr Mathews soon after went before Ipswich District Court to hear the decision in legal applications he'd made on two separate matters.

One was an appeal involving the Queensland Police Service heard earlier this year.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the first matter had been subject of an earlier appeal and been dealt with by the court.

He also refused leave for any extension of time to appeal.

The second was to do with a decision in a matter heard before the Magistrates Court, in which Mathews claimed that court held no jurisdiction.

He found the appeal to be legally incompetent and dismissed Mathew's appeal.