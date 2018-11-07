Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY MAN: Basil Nolan Jnr was killed in a workplace incident overnight.
FAMILY MAN: Basil Nolan Jnr was killed in a workplace incident overnight. Chris Ison ROK100415cyearling9
Breaking

Prominent horse identity killed in farm incident

Elyse Wurm
by
7th Nov 2018 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY has been left heartbroken and a community is in mourning after father-of-four Basil Nolan, 45, was killed in a workplace incident at Gladfield late on Melbourne Cup day.

A well-known identity in racing and thoroughbred breeding circles, Basil ran the well-known Raheen Stud alongside his father Basil Nolan Snr, mother Diane and wife Natalie.

The stud is known as one of Queensland's most successful thoroughbred nurseries, selling horses up to $480,000, including at the Magic Millions Sales at the Gold Coast.

Basil Jr was also community minded, co-organising the St Mary's School race meeting at Allman Park.

The respected community man is survived by his wife Natalie and four young children.

Basil Jr was found by a fellow worker trapped in machinery about 11pm last night. The worker administered CPR after Basil Jr suffered critical injuries but he could not be revived and died at the scene.

Related Items

basil nolan editors picks farm incident raheen stud workplace death
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Macca's burglar upsized with cash theft

    premium_icon Macca's burglar upsized with cash theft

    News Ipswich McDonald's staff member caught on CCTV stashing cash in her handbag

    • 7th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
    Waiting for their 'furever' home

    Waiting for their 'furever' home

    News Six pets who are looking for a family of their own.

    • 7th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
    Emergency crews on scene at Warrego Highway crash

    Emergency crews on scene at Warrego Highway crash

    News One patient is being treated

    • 7th Nov 2018 3:25 PM
    Orion Lagoon name change possible after talks stall

    premium_icon Orion Lagoon name change possible after talks stall

    Council News Ipswich City Council will offer naming rights to the lagoon

    • 7th Nov 2018 3:27 PM

    Local Partners