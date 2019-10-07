Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAD NEWS: Madonna and Lars Hedberg were well known in Gympie business and equestrian circles. Mrs Hedberg died suddenly last week.
SAD NEWS: Madonna and Lars Hedberg were well known in Gympie business and equestrian circles. Mrs Hedberg died suddenly last week.
News

Prominent Gympie equestrian identity and businesswoman dies

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Oct 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROMINENT Gympie equestrian identity and businesswoman Madonna Hedberg has died..

Her husband, businessman and former Gympie Show Society president Lars Hedberg, travelled to Brisbane today to see her parents who were, he said, "just devastated."

Mr Hedberg said he had last seen his wife alive when he went to work on Wednesday morning, leaving her to sleep in.

When he rang home at about 10am and received no answer, he asked someone to look in on her, but Mrs Hedberg was found dead.

She was 63.

The couple had prominent and successful business careers in Gympie, including ownership of the city's only McDonalds outlet, which they sold , later establishing the city's only Hungry Jacks.

Mrs Hedberg also ran Gympie Saddleworld and was well known in equestrian circles.

"We met on a QANTAS flight," Mr Hedberg said yesterday. "She was a hostie. We broke all the regulations even then."

Mr Hedberg said no date had yet been set for her funeral.

gympie business humans of gympie madonna hedberg saddleworld
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Qld coach eager to help Jets build future success

    premium_icon Qld coach eager to help Jets build future success

    Netball THROUGH the disappointment of a preliminary final defeat, the Jets Sapphire Series netballers have been given a massive boost.

    • 7th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    News Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan

    • 7th Oct 2019 11:56 AM
    New outdoor learning area unveiled at Clarendon SS

    premium_icon New outdoor learning area unveiled at Clarendon SS

    News The area is a haven for creative play, fun and relaxation

    24 DRINK DRIVERS BUSTED: 'Sad' state of affairs for driver

    premium_icon 24 DRINK DRIVERS BUSTED: 'Sad' state of affairs for driver

    Crime An Ipswich magistrate told an errant drink driver it was 'sad'.