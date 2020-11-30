’Prolonged’ heatwave could break Ipswich temperature record

Ipswich could get as hot as 42C this week as severe heatwave conditions continue.

Ipswich could get as hot as 42C this week as severe heatwave conditions continue.

IPSWICH has sweated through some very warm days but heatwave conditions are set to continue this week and it could come close to breaking local records.

Maximum temperatures are set to continue climbing until hitting 42C on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature record for the city in December is 43.8C.

A total fire ban is in place for all of Ipswich and surrounding areas with firefighters bracing for the worst.

Bureau of Meteorology metrologist Peter Claassen said severe heatwave conditions would persist until Wednesday before a cool change comes through on Thursday.

“Wednesday will be the hottest day (this week),” he said.

“The average maximum temperature for Ipswich in December is 31C. So that would be 11C above average by Wednesday.

LOCAL NEWS: New $35 million CBD civic plaza opens with a splash

“They’re getting close to breaking records.

“The mercury will drop down to 33C on Thursday.”

As things cool down, the bureau is predicting a 20 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, which could see some isolated rain activity or the odd storm.

The chance of rain jumps to 40 per cent on Friday with the chance for showers and a thunderstorm later in the day.

“It’s quite an unusual event in terms of how long it’s lasted as well,” he said.

“Normally you’d get changes through a bit quicker.

“It’s quite a prolonged event.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.