‘Prolific’ thief targeted jewellery store, hotel

Aidan Eden Pascoe pleaded guilty to several charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

FREE perfume, vodka and jewellery were on the hit list for a thief who struck at a jewellery store, bottle shop, a hotel and a chemist store.

But police caught up to the prolific light-fingered Ipswich offender and he found himself in a jail cell.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link, Aidan Eden Pascoe, 31, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to entering premises of Showcase Jewellers and stealing at Mount Ommaney on November 16 last year; stealing perfume from the Chemist Warehouse in Oxley; stealing alcoholic beverages from BWS Redbank Plains; stealing a bottle of vodka from the Jindalee hotel; possession of dangerous drugs; and failing to safely dispose of a used needle/syringe.

The precise facts of the crimes were not stated on the public record in the courtroom or the value of jewellery stolen.

As a result the QT cannot report accurately the precise details of the offences.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull called it the most serious of his crimes that were before the court.

He described Pascoe as being “a prolific property offender” with a like history.

Pascoe was also out on parole at the time.

Sgt Turnbull said police sought a jail penalty of 12 to 15 months and other jail orders to be served cumulatively, and with immediate parole eligibility to ensure the sentence was not too crushing for Pascoe.

But Sgt Turnbull said there were issues with delays by the Queensland parole board in accessing applications.

“Don’t know when the issues will be resolved. It isn’t a permanent issue,” he said.

He said police sought Pascoe to pay financial restitution.

The amount was not stated.

Defence lawyer James Wallace said the difficulty for the court was the time in parole processing and being able to guess what was happening in the future as it did not have a crystal ball.

“The delays are significant and no end is in sight but will proceed on the basis it will be because of statutory legislation requirements,” Mr Wallace said.

The full time completion of the sentence now being served by Pascoe was in April 2022.

“So the exposure to a very long time in custody is very significant, and the court has to have regard to that,” Mr Wallace said.

“Needs to be a significant moderation of the sentence to reflect the situation we find ourselves in today.”

He said Pascoe had been in the long-term grip of methylamphetamine addiction and had been doing well when released from jail last year.

“Unfortunately he was stabbed in the back and taken to hospital. He attributed this to causing his drug relapse,” Mr Wallace said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Pascoe had no capacity to pay restitution.

Pascoe received a six-month jail order for the entering premises and stealing charge (to start from the end of his existing sentence).

And three months jail (concurrent) on each of the three stealing charges, and one month for each of the two drug related offences.

He can begin to make his parole application immediately.

