Projection show rivals traditional Christmas lights

Springfield Lakes resident Rory Lea shows his Christmas projection light show every night for the community to enjoy.

ONE Springfield Lakes man has flipped the idea of the traditional Christmas light display on its head by using his house to display a live Christmas light projection show.

Rory Lea works in event production, working in lighting and sound and has worked on light projects on Brisbane City Hall as well as other venues around the country.

The father of two said he'd never seen anyone else do what he's done on his house and was happy to share his creation with the community.

"This is the first year I've done this and everyone has been quite impressed so far so I think it's something I'll continue to do," Mr Lea said.

"We spoke to our neighbours beforehand and they're really into it and of course we respect them by making sure the noise level coming out the speaker is not too disruptive.

"We've had a pretty regular flow of people coming to see the lights, usually around 50-60 people at a time, four times a night."

Christmas Light Projection Show: Christmas Light Projection Show at 5 Capri Street, Springfield Lakes.

The Christmas projection show features several traditional Christmas songs, as well as a song from Frozen and A Nightmare Before Christmas, but Mr Lea said the real focus of the show was the lights.

Each light show runs for 17 minutes and while Mr Lea said all were welcome to come and watch, he did ask they consider the area and the people who live there.

"If people are planning on coming, we just ask that they respect our neighbours regarding the volume levels of their cars and that they also drive slowly to ensure the safety of little ones."

"I enjoy being able to do this and it has grabbed a lot of people's interest, so I'd like to be able to keep doing it as long as it doesn't disrupt the people around us."

Mr Lea's light display is not part of this year's 4KQ Christmas Lights competition, but can be viewed at 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:00pm and 8:30pm (weather permitting) every night up until Christmas Eve.

Other top picks for Christmas light displays in the Greater Springfield area are as follows:

Orion Springfield Central, Springfield Lakes

6 Tiber Crescent, Springfield

4 Forest Ridge Court, Springfield Lakes

Diana Street, Springfield Lakes- whole street is involved.

Tea Tree Avenue, Springfield Lakes

66 Fitzpatrick Circuit, Augustine Heights