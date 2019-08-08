Project will significantly ease bottleneck on busy road

The Marsden Parade realignment project will soon be underway.

A MAJOR project highlight in Ipswich City Council's budget is about to get underway as crews prepare to start work on the Marsden Parade Realignment project.

The project will realign Marsden Parade to create a new connection with Gordon St along Brisbane St and install new traffic lights at the intersection.

The realignment will provide an alternate north-south connection to East St within the Ipswich city centre.

The works, which will start this month, aim to improve road access, quality and safety.

General manager of infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said it would benefit residents, commuters and the wider community.

"It will have a positive impact on road conditions and safety," Mr Dill said.

"It will help ease the bottleneck and improve the flow of traffic along Brisbane Street."

Parts of the council car park on Marsden Parade are being rebuilt to allow for the road changes.

The bottom half of the parking lot will be removed and added to the top half of the car park, extending towards Brisbane St.

The car park will remain open throughout all phases of the project.

Council said the realignment will be carried out in two stages to minimise any impact on residents, business owners and commuters.

Stage one will begin later this month and include demolition works at 53 Brisbane St (existing service station) and 55 Brisbane St (existing locksmith) with some rehabilitation works required.

The new section of the council car park will be constructed and underground services will be relocated in preparation for the road works.

Stage two of the project will begin in mid-2020 and include the new road alignment being constructed, traffic signals and road lighting installed and a footpath reinstated.