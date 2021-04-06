PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

Staff at Springfield Tavern are getting behind Project Pink in support of breast cancer research.

THE team behind Springfield Tavern is calling upon its devoted locals to get behind much-needed breast cancer research.

It comes as the popular watering-hold prepares to once again host its annual golf day in support of the cause.

It is one of many ALH venues across Ipswich – Racehorse Hotel, Yamanto Tavern and Redbank Plains Hotel included – set to host fundraising events as part of the PA Research Foundation’s Project Pink.

Manager Sara Munro said it was fantastic to see the campaign return after it was unable to take place due to COVID-19 last year.

“Generally, we try to do something every year,” she said.

“Everyone who plays chucks in $50 and, on the day, $10 of that goes toward the charity funds.

“Once the golf day is finished everyone comes down to the pub and we shout them some food.”

The Yamanto Tavern is among other venues to support the cause. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

The event, to be held on May 23, is limited to just 24 players.

“(A golf day) is something one of the old managers used to do here and it brought a lot of the locals together,” said Ms Munro.

“People used to come in and not really know each other, it made everyone start to get to know each other and it created a pretty good atmosphere at our pub.”

She said many of staff members had witnessed a loved one battle the illness, which Cancer Australia estimated would claim more than 3000 lives in 2020.

“We’re also planning something similar to family day as we’re more of a family-oriented tavern,” Ms Munro said.

“We’re getting shirts and everything to fundraise off, everything will be Pink to raise money for breast cancer.

“It makes us feel good about doing it as well, and it gets the community involved.”

Cancer Australia estimates more than 3000 lives were lost to breast cancer in 2020. Picture: file photo

Ms Munro said she hoped to raise a much funds as possible – more than her ALH competitors

PA Research Foundation Chief Executive Officer Damian Topp said the organisation was thrilled to welcome the campaign back to Ipswich.

He said ALH venues raised more than $214,930 for breast cancer research in 2019.

“The enthusiasm and passion for Project Pink from all of the staff continues to amaze us, every year they show us just how much they care,” Mr Topp said.

“They are as committed to the cause of beating breast cancer as we are.

“We are so thankful to have each one of these venues involved in Project Pink again after what was a tough year for everyone.”

Mr Topp said the support of the venues would help fund research into new, potentially lifesaving, treatments.

