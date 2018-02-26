Program helps to build 'wheelie' positive futures

GENEROUS: Senior Sergeant Peter Waugh (left), Able Australia Jimboomba youth coordinator Edmund McMahon (centre) and Sandy Murdoch of Traction with bikes that will benefit the Traction Bicycle Build program.

YOUNG kids from the Beaudesert region are learning some 'wheelie' good skills from a unique program which teaches them about bicycle mechanics and maintenance.

Six students from Beaudesert State High School travel into the Brisbane suburb of Moorooka to participate in the Traction Bicycle Build program, which helps to build the confidence and self-esteem of disengaged teenagers.

Sandy Murdoch from Traction said the program was very hands on and taught these kids lots of new skills.

"This program provides the opportunity for young people to learn hands-on skills, learn how to build and rebuild a bicycle and also allows them to be really creative with the colour scheme,” he said.

"All the kids get to paint the bike however they like and if they successfully complete the program, they get to keep the bike in the end.

"For a teenager, having a bike is a very useful tool, because it helps them to get a round.

"If they have something they are proud of, they are more likely to take care of it.”

Edmund McMahon from Able Australia Jimboomba is a youth worker who happily drives the kids into Brisbane to take part in the program.

"A program like this is really great because it exposes the kids to a group work environment,” he said.

"It also helps them to experience success and achievement by completing the bikes, so they can see what they are capable of.”

The program has had a welcome boost in the past few weeks with officers from the Jimboomba Police Station kindly donating four bikes for Scenic Rim kids to make their own.

Jimboomba Police Station Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Peter Waugh, was happy to hand over the bikes, knowing it was going to a very good cause.

"We have donated bikes in the past and we will continue to do so in the coming years,” he said.

"We are proud to partner with Traction and Able Australia.”