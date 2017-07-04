26°
Program gets more Indigenous paramedics on the streets

Anna Hartley
| 4th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
RECOGNISED: Calen Westmarsh, pictured with children Xelia and Aiden was presented with the Silver Caduceus to recognise his progress in the Queensland Ambulance Indigenous Paramedic Program.
RECOGNISED: Calen Westmarsh, pictured with children Xelia and Aiden was presented with the Silver Caduceus to recognise his progress in the Queensland Ambulance Indigenous Paramedic Program. Anna Hartley

A QUEENSLAND Ambulance training program is helping to break down barriers between the region's Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Calen Westmarsh, a proud Indigenous man and a paramedic cadet working out of Springfield, said the hands-on training program helped bridge the gap between Australia's diverse cultures.

Mr Westmarsch was presented with his Silver Caduceus to mark the milestone in his career alongside his fellow Indigenous Paramedic Program participants Dwayne Simpson amd Rebecca Teece, who receive One Stripe epaulettes.

The three cadets were presented their epaulettes in a special ceremony held in Ipswich yesterday.

"We walk into people's lives usually at their most vulnerable point,” Mr Westmarsch said.

"What we do can be simple or very complex but it all starts with that rapport paramedics build.

"We want Indigenous people to come into the role because it helps build that trust and rapport.”

"It highlights the extraordinary talent, commitment and everyday achievements of Indigenous Queenslanders in so many local communities across our great state,” she said.

"NAIDOC Week brings together communities to connect with a significant part of our state's history, culture and ongoing reconciliation journey.”

The Ipswich NAIDOC 2017 Family and Cultural Celebration will be held on Thursday from 10am-2pm at Briggs Road Sports Club in Flinders View.

The free event will include information stalls, food, rides, entertainment and plenty of activities.

For more about the week visit naidoc.org.au.

Their career milestones coincide with NAIDOC Week celebrations, a time when Ipswich celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements.

Since its inception in 2013, 32 recruits have participated in the program and eight are now qualified paramedics.

Senior educator, paramedic Trish Murray, said the aim of the program was to train Indigenous cadets and place them back into their own communities.

"We found people were able to give back to their communities not only as ambulance officers but as leaders as well,” she said. "They have such an important connection to their land, their family and heritage so (placing cadets back into their own communities) helps us engage.”

Mr Westmarsch said in rural or remote communities there was often a fear of authority when it came to those in uniform.

"People often feel on guard automatically when they see a uniform because that's associated with authority and there's that feeling of, 'Oh the boss is here',” he said. "That's why having more Indigenous people in the role is good.

"Having more people of Indigenous heritage in metro regions is also very important because we face a lot of the same issues as regional areas.”

The cadet said attracting more Indigenous people to roles in all emergency services was vital.

"The more involvement we have in whatever area of society, the more we raise the awareness that Indigenous people can do anything,” he said.

Mr Westmarsch said receiving the Silver Caduceus meant he had the authority to administer pain medication and it marked a huge advancement in his career.

Acting Chief Superintendent Tony Armstrong said those of all education levels and ages were welcome to join in the program.

"The program increases our cultural capability and provides all staff with greater awareness,” he said. "It also helps us overcome barriers that might impede the delivery of health care, which benefits everyone in the community.”

WHAT IS NAIDOC WEEK?

NAIDOC Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

It is celebrated not only by Ipswich's Indigenous communities but by those from all walks of life.

NAIDOC originally stood for 'National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee'.

This committee was once responsible for organising national activities during NAIDOC Week and its acronym has since become the name of the week itself.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said NAIDOC Week, held from July 2-9, was a great opportunity to participate in a range of activities and to support the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

Ipswich Queensland Times
