Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

University professor in critical condition

by Alexandra Bernard
12th Feb 2019 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A respected Bond University professor remains in critical condition after almost drowning on Sunday morning.

Professor Christopher Del Mar, 69, was pulled face down from the surf at Miami and is in critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics were called at 5.43am Sunday when a member of the public rescued Prof Del Mar before alerting off-duty life savers who performed CPR.

Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.
Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.

Prof Del Mar is a professor of public health and centre for research in evidence-based practice in the faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

He started at Bond in 2004 as the Dean of Health Sciences and Medicine until 2009 and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) from 2005-2010 and has been in his current position ever since.

Bond University Vice Chancellor and President Professor Tim Brailsford said the Bond community was in shock.

"Professor Del Mar's many friends and colleagues are struggling with the news of the accident. At this difficult time we send our best wishes to his loved ones."

More Stories

editors picks gold coast near drowning surf surf lifesaving

Top Stories

    RAAFie's combat choke-hold knocks out race-day biffo

    premium_icon RAAFie's combat choke-hold knocks out race-day biffo

    Crime BROTHERLY love flew to the rescue when a RAAF member's sibling ran into trouble at Doomben Racecourse.

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:33 AM
    $40,000 jail drug drop stops with 'no contact' affair

    premium_icon $40,000 jail drug drop stops with 'no contact' affair

    Crime Her and her lover's plan was quickly thrown into disarray

    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    Dino hunters’ ’remarkable’ find in outback

    premium_icon Dino hunters’ ’remarkable’ find in outback

    News Discovery expected to spark new wave of tourism for town