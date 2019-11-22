Professional Santa giving kids what he never had growing up

HAVING donned the Santa suit for 20 years, Rob Toreaux is showing no signs of tiring in his mission to give kids something he was never able to enjoy growing up.

He has worked as a professional St Nick since retiring from a 37-year career in the merchant navy.

Life in the navy began as a way to escape the horrors of living in the Riverview Training Farm for Boys, where he says he suffered physical and emotional abuse.

The 71-year-old spent a large part of his childhood living and working on the facility, where he said he was aware of children being regularly physically and sexually assaulted by staff.

Mr Toreaux was separated from his seven siblings after the death of his mother in 1956, and spent time jumping from between institutions after his father abandoned the family.

As a ward of the state he could only leave Riverview if he had a permanent working position, so his father arranged for him to work in the merchant navy.

"I never had any toys as a kid when I was in these homes," he said.

"At Riverview they'd give you a toy for the day then they'd take it off you. You wouldn't see it again.

"I always wanted to do something for children, to give children something I never had when I was a child. To see the smiles on their faces are worth a million dollars.

"All the little eyes … you can see them all popping out to the left and the right (of their parent's legs) trying to see what Santa's doing."

Growing bored with retirement, Mr Toreaux spotted an ad in the paper to start training as a Santa, covering the basics of how to dress and what and what not to do.

Those lessons have stuck with him.

"You can't eat garlic because the smell is there or smoke cigarettes … or alcohol on your breath … kids don't like the stink," he said.

"They're all little things but I think they're major."

Perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind is to never promise anything.

"It will come back and bite you on the arse," he laughed.

He said another Santa once promised a child he would get his wish of a PlayStation that year.

When he didn't find one under the Christmas tree, his mum complained to management at the shopping centre.

They ended up buying him the gaming console.

The Goodna resident spent 18 years working at Riverlink. When he gets suited up once again at the end of the month, he will either be stationed in Brassall, Booval or Redbank.