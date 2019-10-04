Professional progress: See the Knights coaches appointed

ASSESSING TALENT: Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech is pleased with preparations for next season.

ASSESSING TALENT: Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech is pleased with preparations for next season. Rob Williams

JUST 12 weeks into returning as Ipswich Knights technical director, Joe Fenech is happy with the club's planning for next season.

With junior football trials about to start next week at Bundamba, Fenech expects an increase of about 15 percent on the 550 players already likely to play in what Fenech describes as the "four arms'' of club competition.

They are in the Queensland Premier League/National Premier League, Academy, Female Football and Football Brisbane Divisional grades.

"It's coming along really nicely now,'' Fenech said.

Players from under-8 to under-16 can register before trialling for the various Knights teams next season.

Fenech is impressed with the diverse range of experienced coaches already appointed. They include QPL players and mentors with widespread junior knowledge.

However, with a focus on professional preparation, Fenech has introduced a policy where no parent will guide a team at elite level where their children play in.

"Clubs must always be favourable to parent and volunteer involvement, whilst at the same time subscribing to the critical influence that early junior and youth football experiences have on a player's development,'' he said.

"At Ipswich Knights FC l think we are finding this balance.

"I will be discouraging parents from coaching their own kids at the club. I have all too often witnessed the effects of pressure upon the parent coach, and indeed the huge pressure on the player whose parent is the team coach.''

Fenech has spent recent weeks interviewing potential coaches, doing a session with them and ensuring they meet the club's expectations.

"Basically we're trying to get people who are going to fit into the philosophy so we're all rowing in the same direction,'' Fenech said.

"I'm really, really keen and anxious to get this going and get the foundations right. So all our teams have the same warm-up at training and at the game.

"They've all been given session plans.''

With former A-League coach Mike Mulvey appointed as Western Pride technical director, Fenech hopes regional clubs can work together to ensure the best talent is recognised and given fair opportunities in Ipswich.

Fenech is going to coach the Knights women's team next season.

Eager to ensure a clear pathway for players, the Knights declined an expression of interest to field a team in next year's National Premier Leagues women's competition.

With Football Queensland structures still being finalised, the Knights women are likely to play in the 2020 Capital League 1 competition with Western Pride remaining in the NPL ranks and the Ipswich City Bulls staying in the Women's Premier League.

"I, as TD, don't think it's appropriate that Ipswich has a second NPL (team) for women because it dillutes the area,'' Fenech said.

"Because there's so many clubs in Ipswich now, I try to work with other TDs.

"I've known Mike for a while and it should be about making the pathway right for the local kids, first and foremost.''

Fenech said the Ipswich Knights planned to have QPL/NPL squads in all age groups underpinned with divisional squads.

"I'm trying to build in some continuity. People that understand Ipswich,'' Fenech said.

"I'm really excited by it all.''

All trials will be at the Eric Evans Oval at Bundamba where Fenech said players would be welcome in a relaxed, small game format environment to showcase their skills and enjoy the sport.

The scheduled trial times are:

October 9-11-16-18 (5pm): U8, U9.

October 9-11-16-18 (6.15pm): U10, U11.

October 9-11-16-18 (6pm): U12.

October 8-10-15-17 (5.30pm): U13, U14.

October 8-10-15-17 (7pm): U15, U16.

Players need to register before attending the Knights trials at websites.sportsg. com.au/club_info

Key appointments

Ipswich Knights coaches appointed for the 2020 season.

Academy: U8 (1) - Adam O'Sullivan. U8 (2): Phil Wantenaar.

U9 (1): Paul Holden. U9 (2): Matt Christensen.

U10 (1): Danny McDonald. U10 (2): Josh Holden.

U11 (1): Greg Corbette. U11 (2): Jack Cabassi

U12 (1): Danny Wilson. U12 (2): TBA.

QPL/Divisional: U13 QPL - Danny McDonald. U13 Div: Grant Hamilton.

U14 QPL: Matt Drummond. U14 Div: Chris Greaves.

U15 QPL: Walter Oldenburg. U15 Div: Mark Harris.

U16 QPL: Brentyn Walter. U16 Div: TBA.

U18 QPL: Adam Maunder. U18 Div: Jamie Lopez.

U20 QPL: Robert Maclot. Senior QPL: Andy Ogden.

Female Football: U8 - Bridget Hartfiel. U10: Chelsea Slape.

U12: Belinda Scott. U14: Nathan Williams. U16: Albert Revelo.

Reserve: Ian Slape. Firsts: Joe Fenech.

Goalkeeping coaches: Senior QPL/U20/U18 - Andy White. QPL U13, U14, U15, U16, Academy: To be announced. Divisional: Connor George.