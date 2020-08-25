Professional clinic in Ipswich to discover next footy star

IPSWICH is hosting the new and exciting Pacific Sports Management rugby league pathways clinic in the September school holidays.

Pacific Sports Management, a company representing some of the nation’s highest profile NRL players, is running the clinic at Keith Sternberg Oval, North Ipswich on September 23.

“Camps like this are a very important. They are the pathway to a potential NRL career,’’ said Manly Eagles and Queensland State of Origin captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

“They were a very important part of my life and something I really enjoyed.’’

This is the first time PSM has staged their clinic in Ipswich.

The event at the Pelican Street fields is expected to be hugely popular among the local community.

PSM Clinics provide an opportunity for junior athletes to participate in a clinic created by senior professional coaches such as former Penrith, NSW and Australian Rugby League player and now assistant coach at Manly Sea Eagles, John Cartwright.

The programs will help junior players develop fundamental skills and act as a small showcase to identify elite junior players.

Junior players identified by PSM scouts, displaying traits of high character and talent during these camps, will be invited to join the PSM Academy and reap the benefits of long-term elite development.

In addition to the expert coaching, each of the clinic attendees are provided with a Puma t-shirt.

Players can register for the clinic at https://www.signonday.com.au/listing/psm-camps

For further information, contact PSM Camps Director Simon Healey on 0438 378 131.