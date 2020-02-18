Professional career awaiting centurion

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan Hornet Ruth Johnston has announced herself as a future Queensland Fire superstar.

The 16-year-old commanded the crease for more than three hours as she recorded a magnificent maiden century which led her team to a memorable Raymont Shield triumph over University on Sunday.

Coach Wayne Bichel had been encouraging his developing players to bat for longer periods to build on solid starts and turn them into big scores. Johnston answered his challenge in glorious fashion.

The breakthrough knock could not have been more timely. When the Queensland under-18 representative first took strike Ipswich Logan were in perilous trouble at 5/15 following a disastrous start.

Under immense pressure, she dug in and battled through difficult patches. A sluggish outfield owing to the rain offered limited value for shots but it mattered little. Indicating the grit and mental toughness displayed, her half century came from 130 balls. The second 50 may have been even more impressive as she took control, got on top of the attack and bludgeoned it to all parts of Baxter Oval. Casting off the shackles, Johnston faced just 26 more balls to blast her way to the ton.

Having endured, sweated and maintained concentration through the oppressive humidity to withstand the best University could muster, she had achieved a feat of which the majority of cricketers can only dream. Her ability to outlast and overcome had also given her side a fighting chance, taking it to a defendable 8/170 from 50 overs.

Reflecting on the magic milestone, Johnston told her trusted mentor the watershed innings was the hardest thing she had done in the game.

“It was the best innings I’ve ever seen,” Bichel said bursting with pride.

“She had a bit of luck early but was able to bat for a long time and it became free flowing. The beauty of it was with eight overs to go we targeted 150 but we ended up with 170. When she put her foot down she just put the foot down and it was really good to watch.”

Another positive for the experienced taskmaster was the lower order’s response to the game situation.

Bichel and his charges had spoken pre-contest of the need for greater solidarity in the middle. They delivered, supporting Johnston and batting with her rather than playing their own games.

“You talk to players before the game about batting longer but you can’t teach them that in training,” Bichel said.

“It has to be done in a game.”

Drawing confidence from Johnston’s match-saving hand, the Hornets produced an equally inspired performance in the field.

Progressing comfortably at 3/110, it looked likely Uni would cruise beyond the required total. Refusing to let Johnston’s heroics go unrewarded, the Ipswich Logan lifted to take 7/26 during an irresistible spell which obliterated the opposition’s resolve and secured a vital victory. To the delight of their coach, five bowlers contributed wickets, with cunning leg spinner Ella Harvey bamboozling her way to 3/20.

The Hornets also effected two run outs to cap what was a sensational and comprehensive all-round team effort headlined by Johnston. In a glowing endorsement Bichel said Johnston was among at least five of his players capable of making an impact at the game’s highest level.

He said the latest showing not only demonstrated her boundless potential but the experience of occupying the crease for an extended stay would be beneficial as her career moved forward.