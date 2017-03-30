Producers are preparing for the worst

SCENIC Rim primary producers are preparing for what they expect could be more damaging rainfall on top of already flooding crops this afternoon.

Close to 80mm has been recorded at Kalbar since early this morning and while many properties are already at risk of significant flooding, farmers are preparing for the worst.

Property owners downstream from the near-full Moogerah dam are busy removing irrigation pumps from creek systems to avoid potentially losing thousands of dollars worth of equipment on top of lost productivity.

Scenic Rim Lucern owner Jenny and Russell Jenner are well versed in flood mitigation, having braved the 2011 and 2013 disasters.

Parts of their Kalbar lucerne farm are already drenched from this morning's deluge.

Mrs Jenner said rainfall last week had prepared them for winter but fresh falls today could push the water table to flood.

"We probably didn't really want a lot, we have general flooding but the big rains are coming this afternoon,” she said.

"There has been some damage to the lucerne and a couple of paddocks are already under water.

"We've prepared (for flood) quite a lot it seems but this is the first since 2013.”

While lucerne season is drawing to a close, Mrs Jenner said winter vegetable farmers were in more of a predicament as they prepared to plant their seasonal crops.