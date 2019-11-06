Processing facility on the cards if approval is granted

A basalt processing facility will be established in North Tivoli if approval is granted by Ipswich City Council.

A basalt processing facility will be established in North Tivoli if approval is granted by Ipswich City Council. Lachlan Mcivor

A BASALT processing facility will be established in Ipswich if approval is granted.

Ipswich City Council is considering a development application for the facility on the Warrego Highway in North Tivoli, which was submitted by Precinct Urban Planning on behalf of Lockyer Quarry Pty Ltd.

The proposal seeks a development permit for a material change of use for the establishment of the facility on land located at 540-604 Warrego Highway.

Basalt will be transported from the applicant's existing quarry in the Lockyer Valley and will be crushed and screened to create products that will be utilised for water filtration media, sandblasting abrasives, mineral fertiliser and construction aggregates.

The proposed facility would employ between five and 10 people, operate seven days a week and would be located about 5km to the northeast of the Ipswich CBD.

The application states residential dwellings on parcels of land adjoining the site are located more than 400m from the proposed development with the Bremer River to the south.

"The development will be associated with a large shed that will house the processing, screening and packaging of the basalt products that are produced," the application notes.

"The intended throughput is proposed to be 150 tonnes of product entering the site per day and 150 tonnes of product exiting the site per day.

"The rear area of the building, equating 275m2, will be utilised for processing and storage. The front area of the building, being 860m2, will be used for screening, packaging and storage.

"The applicant's quarry has reserves of olivine basalt that demonstrates extreme hardness and durability. This form of basalt retains an angular shape when crushed and is silica free. These attributes are extremely rare in basalt and make it a safe and inert material that is suited to a range of specialist uses."

The facility would not be visible from the highway.