'Proceeds of crime' properties help create record rate debt

THOUSANDS of properties across the city are in rates arrears, leaving Ipswich City Council with a multi-million dollar hole in its revenue.

According to the council's Governance Committee report, $5.6million in rates and charges were overdue in the December quarter; 2.5 per cent of the total rates revenue.

Of the 83,416 rateable properties across the city, 6802 were in arrears.

The December results represent an increase in outstanding balances of $836,912, or 0.33 per cent, from the previous quarter.

Despite the slight increase, Ipswich's rates arrears has gradually improved since mid-2017.

Four properties have been in rates debt for three years.

Combined, the four property owners owe the council about $50,000 in rates revenue.

The removal of those four properties from the rates arrears figures represent a 0.23 per cent improvement on arrears over the past year.

Two of the properties have recently been transferred to the Commonwealth under Proceeds of Crime legislation and are expected to be sold.

As part of settlement outstanding rates will be paid.

The two other properties are the subject of disputes about rates levied and both the council and owners have engaged legal representation.

The council said progress in resolving disputes is expected to be made in the next three months.