Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Probe set for Mars after historic launch

by Jack Gramenz
20th Jul 2020 9:57 AM

 

 

The United Arab Emirates has sent a probe on a seven-month journey to Mars, marking the country's first interplanetary space mission.

The Hope Probe was sent into space on a Mitsubishi-built H-IIA rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre on Monday morning.

The rocket took off just before 8am on Monday morning (AEST) and the probe is set to separate from the rocket and head for Mars after around an hour.

It's due to arrive in the Red Planet's orbit in February of next year, where it will spend time monitoring the atmosphere, and also celebrate the UAE's 50-year anniversary of its founding.

 

The UAE's ambassador to the US said the launch marks the start of more Emirati accomplishments in space.

"Years of hard work and dedication have paid off in a big way," Mr Al Otaiba said following the launch.

"This is a huge accomplishment, but it's just the beginning," he added.

The probe "will help answer key questions about the global Martian atmosphere and the loss of hydrogen and oxygen gases into space over the span of one Martian year," the mission's website reads.

Earth and Mars are currently closely aligned in their respective orbits, providing a small window to launch a mission to the planet that only comes around roughly every two years.

The probe will still have to travel around 55 million kilometres to reach orbit with Mars, and is competing with missions from the US and China.

 

"It's a very small target," mission partner University of Colorado program manager Pete Withnell told reporters prior to launch.

"It's equivalent to an archer hitting a two-millimetre target, one kilometre away, so this is not for the faint of heart."

Originally published as Probe set for Mars after historic launch

More Stories

historic launch mission to mars space technology uae

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man critical after being hit by car

        premium_icon Man critical after being hit by car

        News A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a car.

        Toddler killed in driveway tragedy

        premium_icon Toddler killed in driveway tragedy

        News Vehicle reversing out of driveway struck 14-month-old

        QT’s name and shame: 13 drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon QT’s name and shame: 13 drink and drug drivers

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of the people who have been caught drink or...

        What’s next for popular sports club site

        premium_icon What’s next for popular sports club site

        News Ipswich City Council will have several options to consider for the club site after...