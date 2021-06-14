Menu
Police are investigating a brawl at Parramatta. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Probe into alleged wild brawl outside pub

by Evin Priest
14th Jun 2021 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM

Police have launched an investigation after a wild brawl outside a pub at Parramatta left a man in hospital.

Three men were injured when a large fight broke out just before 10pm on Sunday, before emergency services arrived at the scene at Parkes St, Parramatta.

Officers from Parramatta Police Area Command were told an unknown man got out of a vehicle outside a licensed premises before allegedly punching another man in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

A brawl then erupted between two groups of men, before security staff from the licensed premises separated the groups.

A 34-year-old man was found with a laceration to his head and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

A 39-year-old man and a 43-year-old man suffered minor facial injuries but refused medical assistance.

When police arrived, most of the men had dispersed. Officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information or dashcam footage from the Parkes St area to contact Parramatta Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

