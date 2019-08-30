Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRST BABY PENGUINS
FIRST BABY PENGUINS
Environment

Probe begins into mass penguin slaughter

by HELEN KEMPTON
30th Aug 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 30 little penguins have been found dead at the Doctors Rocks Conservation area near Wynyard.

The gruesome discovery is the latest in a spate of penguin killings and it appears dogs are again to blame.

STATE'S LITTLE PENGUIN COLONIES NEED PROTECTION FROM DOG ATTACKS

A Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said so far, 34 little penguin carcasses had been recovered by the PWS at the site.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the birds may have died as a result of a dog attack," PWS said.

"The penguin carcasses will be taken to Mt Pleasant Laboratories for examination to try to confirm the cause of death.."

It comes after 18 little penguins were killed at Picnic Point in Ulverstone in May and more than 80 found dead after three separate dog attacks at Low Head in the past year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Parks and Wildlife Compliance on 0488 184 847 or compliance@parks.tas.gov.au.

More Stories

Top Stories

    FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    People and Places We asked QT's friends on Facebook to post photos and a few words about their dads, and have selected a few of the most touching for your enjoyment.

    When new $100M mental health facility will open

    premium_icon When new $100M mental health facility will open

    Health Two major projects to prepare Ipswich Hospital for population boom.

    Barty Party could be over before it really begins

    premium_icon Barty Party could be over before it really begins

    News Ash Barty to face toughest test yet in US Open third round

    IN COURT: Full names of 113 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 113 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.