Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Probation for police drug find

Ross Irby
by
6th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man has been sentenced to probation after he was found with valium, morphine and marijuana.

Karne Brayden Price, 21, from One Mile, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs; one count of producing dangerous drugs; supplying a dangerous drug; unlawful possession of a weapon; possession of property used in a drug offence; and possession of anything used in the commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said officers found drugs and drug-related items at Price's One Mile house on April 20.

This included a heat lamp and fertiliser that was used in a drug crime, a set of scales, and a butterfly knife.

There was also evidence that Price supplied a drug to a person unknown.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum ordered 12 months' probation, saying "getting over these sorts of drug addictions take some time".

Price agreed to probation.

Ms MacCallum said there was no mention of a phone in police facts and told Price to get his mobile phone back from police.

A conviction was not recorded but the magistrate warned Price if he breached his probation a recorded conviction would be automatic.

dangerous drugs drug offences ipswich court probation weapons offence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pizza, skittle-flavoured beer on tap in world record attempt

    premium_icon Pizza, skittle-flavoured beer on tap in world record attempt

    Offbeat Already renowned for its craft beer offering, the Prince Alfred Hotel will be transformed on Saturday as it eyes the world record for the number of beers on tap

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:12 AM
    Plea for more officers to help vulnerable children, families

    Plea for more officers to help vulnerable children, families

    Health Local people urged to consider joining their ranks

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
    Ipswich's one of a kind organ in need of $250K restoration

    premium_icon Ipswich's one of a kind organ in need of $250K restoration

    News Church's 130-year-old musical instrument needs some love

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Aerospace giant to invest $50m in abandoned Ipswich site

    premium_icon Aerospace giant to invest $50m in abandoned Ipswich site

    Business Booming jet-engine manufacturer swoops on old hardware site

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners