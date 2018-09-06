Probation for police drug find

AN IPSWICH man has been sentenced to probation after he was found with valium, morphine and marijuana.

Karne Brayden Price, 21, from One Mile, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs; one count of producing dangerous drugs; supplying a dangerous drug; unlawful possession of a weapon; possession of property used in a drug offence; and possession of anything used in the commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said officers found drugs and drug-related items at Price's One Mile house on April 20.

This included a heat lamp and fertiliser that was used in a drug crime, a set of scales, and a butterfly knife.

There was also evidence that Price supplied a drug to a person unknown.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum ordered 12 months' probation, saying "getting over these sorts of drug addictions take some time".

Price agreed to probation.

Ms MacCallum said there was no mention of a phone in police facts and told Price to get his mobile phone back from police.

A conviction was not recorded but the magistrate warned Price if he breached his probation a recorded conviction would be automatic.