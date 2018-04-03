Pro-coal challenge against Turnbull 'news to me': Buchholz

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said he was a supporter of coal.

FEDERAL Member for Wright Scott Buchholz has denied he is involved with a pro-coal Coalition lobby group that could challenge the Prime Minister's energy policy.

Government backbenchers including Tony Abbott, Eric Abetz, Kevin Andrews and George Christensen are involved in the newly-created Monash Forum, a group established to promote government support for the construction of new coal-fired power stations - potentially challenging Malcolm Turnbull's National Energy Guarantee, which emphasises alternative energy.

Mr Buchholz, appointed chief whip by Mr Abbott, said the group was "news to me”.

"Tony Abbott sits behind me in the parliament and he hasn't mentioned anything,” he said.

While he was "absolutely not” involved in the group, Mr Buchholz said he was a supporter of coal.

"There is room for government to raise an eyebrow when energy providers who make a commercial decisions to shut down coal-fired power stations know the consequence of that decision on another part of their business, i.e gas will become more profitable,” he said.

"Coal to date is still the cheapest baseload power that we have.

"I am totally against my consumers being forced to pay extra in their energy price for the desires of those seeking an alternative energy sources.”

The Member for Wright said he would "love to see coal-fired power stations built in Queensland” if the business case proved how they would lower energy prices.