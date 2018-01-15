Menu
Pro boxer Damien Hooper facing domestic violence charges

Damien Hooper was charged with multiple allegations of violent offending. (File photo)
Damien Hooper was charged with multiple allegations of violent offending. (File photo) Nev Madsen
John Weekes
BOXING champ Damien Hooper has been charged with violent offences and locked up.

He is expected to ask Brisbane Supreme Court to grant him bail on Friday morning.

Hooper is charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The 25-year-old Olympic boxer faced other domestic violence allegations, including wilful damage and choking/suffocation/strangulation.

The alleged offences happened on November 27 and 28 last year. 

The bail application showed the Toowoomba man was being detained at Arthur Gorrie prison in Wacol.

Asked if Hooper would fight the charges, staff at the Toowoomba law firm that filed his bail application declined to comment.

After the bail application, Hooper is next expected to face Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 29.

Hooper grew up in Dalby.

In July last year, he beat WBO and IBF International light-heavyweight champion Umar Salamov on the Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao undercard.

He represented Australia at the 2012 Summer Olympics. -NewsRegional　

