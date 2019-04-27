Prizes galore for annual cancer fundraiser

MORNING TEA: Ipswich Cancer Council group are having their Biggest Morning Tea on May 8. Group members (from left) Daphne Shipperley, Lyn Edwards, Scott Clark, Toni Woodward, Cec Gleeson, Marlene Armstrong and Deidre O'Brien.

MORNING TEA: Ipswich Cancer Council group are having their Biggest Morning Tea on May 8. Group members (from left) Daphne Shipperley, Lyn Edwards, Scott Clark, Toni Woodward, Cec Gleeson, Marlene Armstrong and Deidre O'Brien. Rob Williams

MARLENE Armstrong's living room is piled high with 60 gift baskets that will be given out as prizes at one of Ipswich's Biggest Morning Tea fundraisers next month.

The Cancer Council Qld Ipswich Branch will host its event in the Fellowship Hall at the Uniting Church on Glebe Rd on May 8.

Having gone through her own cancer battle, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and enduring six months of chemotherapy, Ms Armstrong said it was important to host fundraisers.

"Cancer affects everyone. We all know someone who is living with cancer, or someone who will be diagnosed," she said.

"It's important to raise money so we can send it off for research."

Deidre O'Brien said the event had been a big success in the past, but this year they hoped for a much bigger crowd.

"We had 128 people come last year. That was our biggest year so far," she said.

"But it would be great if we could beat that number this year.

"Come along and enjoy a fun morning with yummy food, games and lots of raffle and lucky door prizes."

Entry is $15 a person and payable at the door.

The morning tea will begin at 10am.

For more information about the event, phone Deidre on 32946670 or 0400632121.