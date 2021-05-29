Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A horse float transporting thoroughbreds from Australia’s richest sale has crashed in the NSW Hunter Region, killing four prized mares.
A horse float transporting thoroughbreds from Australia’s richest sale has crashed in the NSW Hunter Region, killing four prized mares.
News

Prized Magic Millions horses killed in road carnage

by Ava Benny-Morrison and Shayne O’Cass
29th May 2021 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four prized racehorses involved in the Magic Millions sale in Queensland have been killed in a truck crash.

The horses were being transported on a float through the Hunter Region Saturday morning when the vehicle crashed about 6.25am.

NSW Police confirmed four horses had been killed in the crash at Jerrys Plains, near Muswellbrook.

Two men were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were transported to John Hunter Hospital.

The mares, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were purchased at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale on the Gold Coast earlier this week.

The accident sours what was a record breaking event for the company owned by Gerry Harvey with a total gross income of over $140,000,000 over the two-days trade.

Some of Australia and New Zealand's best mares changed hands at last week's auction including Chris Waller's champion racehorse, Arcadia Queen, who sold for $3.2m.

New Zealand's version of Winx, Melody Belle, was bought for $2.6m whilst the Anthony Cummings trained Mizzy fetched $2.2m.

The average price of the 615 individual horses at the sale was $232,247 with many of them pregnant to some of the nation's top stallions.

More to come

Originally published as Prized Magic Millions horses killed in road carnage

horse racing road crash

Just In

    Fresh blow for David Jones

    Fresh blow for David Jones
    • 29th May 2021 10:10 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An encounter with Sian Kingi’s parents I’ll never forget

        Premium Content An encounter with Sian Kingi’s parents I’ll never forget

        News News that Sian Kingi’s killer is seeking parole has been met with a disgust best demonstrated by the noose that greeted him when he first appeared outside a court.

        Queensland’s costliest and cheapest suburbs for daycare

        Premium Content Queensland’s costliest and cheapest suburbs for daycare

        Parenting Our state's costliest and cheapest suburbs for daycare

        Feels like MINUS 4.2C! Cold snap grips Queensland

        Premium Content Feels like MINUS 4.2C! Cold snap grips Queensland

        Weather A warning of dangerous conditions wouldn’t stop surfing fanatics

        Teen dies of gunshot wound in park tragedy

        Premium Content Teen dies of gunshot wound in park tragedy

        News A small-calibre firearm was also located at the scene