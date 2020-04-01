Private schools work with parents to ease financial stress

THREE large Ipswich private schools said they are working with families to ease financial stress as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Moreton Anglican College principal Geoff McLay said the Karrabin school was already discussing solutions with parents.

"WestMAC has a longstanding reputation for assisting families through difficult financial circumstances and is doing so again during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"We recognise that during times such as these, it is important for students to have certainty around their schooling and the college will continue to engage with families to determine the level of support required.

"The college is already supporting families who have been financially impacted by the loss of employment or income due to government imposed restrictions to manage COVID-19.

"As every circumstance is different, the college is endeavouring to work with each individual family to assist wherever possible with a range of measures in place to ensure continuity of learning for students."

Mr McLay said the aim was to provide stability for student's education and to maintain all existing enrolments.

"We remain ready to do all we can in support of our families," he said.

An Ipswich Grammar School spokeswoman said parents have been encouraged to discuss available options with the school's accounts team.

"A number of our families are facing a time of great uncertainty and we will do what we can to support our families through what may be difficult weeks and months ahead," she said.

"Our priority is to keep providing a great education to their sons in what ever mode we have to in order to maintain as much normality in our parents' and families' lives as we are able."

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School principal Dr Peter Britton said the school is communicating with families impacted by COVID-19 and is responding to each on a case-by-case basis.

"We will be striving to ensure that as many children remain enrolled as is financially possible for the school to do so," he said.

"We hope the governments will also help families keep their children enrolled in their schools."