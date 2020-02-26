Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.
The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.
Politics

Private schools may see funding boost

by Finbar O'Mallon
26th Feb 2020 12:35 PM

PRIVATE schools chosen by less well-off parents could receive a multi-billion dollar funding boost under changes proposed by the federal government.

New legislation introduced to parliament on Wednesday would change the way the government calculates the income of parents to measure of how much taxpayer money a school is entitled to.

"(This) will ensure more funding flows to the schools that need it most," Education Minister Dan Tehan told parliament.

The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.

"The new methodology will use the best available data to estimate the capacity of parents and guardians to contribute to the cost of schooling," Mr Tehan said.

It follows recommendations by the National School Resourcing Board to change the way the government calculated the incomes of student's parents and guardians.

More Stories

Show More
education funding government funding politics private schools

Just In

    Insane new police car revealed

    Insane new police car revealed
    • 26th Feb 2020 12:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCKYER ELECTION: Updated list of confirmed candidates

        premium_icon LOCKYER ELECTION: Updated list of confirmed candidates

        News In a little over a month, rate payers will cast their votes to elect councillors to oversee the next four years.

        Prisoner busted with unknown liquid behind bars

        premium_icon Prisoner busted with unknown liquid behind bars

        News The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

        UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

        premium_icon UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

        News A single-vehicle crash on an isolated road has been confirmed as fatal.

        Shock car fire lights house

        premium_icon Shock car fire lights house

        News Queensland Fire Service was called out to a car on fire yesterday afternoon.