ON THE WAY: An artist's impression of St Ann's School at Redbank Plains, which is set to open next year. John Phelan
Private schools aim to satisfy demand

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
CONSTRUCTION on one of Ipswich's newest school will start in a matter of weeks to cater for the strong demand from new families in one of the city's fastest growing suburbs.

Catholic primary school St Ann's will open at Redbank Plains next year with an estimated 125 students expected to enrol in its foundation year.

It will be built on a 3.2ha site on Halletts Road adjacent to the Cashmere Road Reserve and will open to Prep to Year 3 initially.

The school will then grow by one year level each year until it reaches Year 6 and cater for a approximately 780 students and 50 staff.

Redbank Plains was the second highest growing suburb last year according to Ipswich City Council's 2018 Planning and Development Annual Report Card with a bump of 1324 people.

Brisbane Catholic Education communication manager John Phelan said the suburb was chosen due to the influx of people expected in the surrounding areas over the coming years.

"Our demographic studies showed that there is a rapidly growing population of young families in and around the Redbank Plains area and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, certainly over the next 10-15 years," he said.

"All of the research done on primary schools shows that the vast majority of people who attend primary schools come from no more than a three to five km radius.

"For that rapidly expanding area of Ripley all the way into Redbank Plains... there's no Catholic schools that serve that area at the moment."

Other new Catholic schools are pegged for Springfield, Ripely, Greenbank and Flagstone over the next decade.

"That whole corridor from Springfield through the Ripley Valley will be a major growth corridor in coming years and we'll be opening quite a number of new schools in that area," Mr Phelan said.

The first stage of construction will include classrooms, an administration building, covered PE space, canteen, play space and IT area.

education futureipswich ipswich private school
Ipswich Queensland Times

