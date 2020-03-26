Private school teachers wait for news on closure

THE STATE Government has announced all Queensland state schools will go pupil-free after Friday, but private schools are still weighing up options.

A teacher from an Ipswich private school this morning said discussions were still going on and there was “no clear direction” to private school teachers on what would happen.

“We are still working out where we stand,” he said.

“We need some further clarification.”

A formal announcement from Ipswich’s private schools is expected late on Thursday afternoon, but it is possible they could follow the lead of state schools.

The Queensland Teacher’s Union on Thursday morning confirmed that following the close of school Friday, only teachers and principals will go onto school grounds, with teachers to start planning for remote and flexible learning to be delivered if normal school operations are suspended by the government in response to coronavirus.

Supervision will still be provided for the children of essential services workers and vulnerable children.

Schools will close as planned on Friday April 3 for the Easter break, and reopen on Monday April 20, unless health advice forces a change.