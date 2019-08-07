Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saint Stephen’s College in Upper Coomera.
Saint Stephen’s College in Upper Coomera.
Breaking

Private school students in suspected drug overdose

by Greg Stolz, The Courier-Mail
7th Aug 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PARAMEDICS have rushed to a suspected drug overdose at a Gold Coast private school that was the scene of a mass overdose last year.

The two 15-year-old male students at St Stephens College at Upper Coomera are feared to have taken a liquid morphine-type substance.

They are being treated by paramedics.

Senior paramedic Angela Potts said the two boys had presented to the school nurses with suspected drug overdose symptoms.

"They've alerted us, we've found that they (the students) have potentially ingested a substance," she said.

"Both boys have been found to be stable with their vital signs and have been transported to hospital."

One of the boys was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and the other to Pindara Private.

School principal Jamie Dorrington was unavailable to comment.

Ms Potts said: "Drugs of any description can be dangerous, especially in youth."

Saint Stephens was the scene of a mass overdose in February last year when seven students took the Russian designer drug Phenibut.

Four of the students were left in a critical condition but made a full recovery.

The seven students involved in that overdose were later expelled from the school, including the son of a prominent Gold Coast businessman.

Police statement from the 2018 incident:

More Stories

drug overdose drugs editors picks emergency health liquid morphine teenagers

Top Stories

    Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

    premium_icon Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

    News Tickets are now available for schools and daycare centres

    • 7th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

    premium_icon Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

    Crime She was in a nine-hour stand-off with police on an Ipswich rooftop.

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:47 AM
    Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

    premium_icon Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

    News Australia Post changes mind on closure

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:41 AM
    Hanson's man recalls Ipswich protests at 1998 party launch

    premium_icon Hanson's man recalls Ipswich protests at 1998 party launch

    Politics David Oldfield's tell-all book reveals his life in politics

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:36 AM