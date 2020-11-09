Menu
St Peters Lutheran College Springfield has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to extend its on-site Kindy centre.
Council News

Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
AN IPSWICH private school is hoping to expand its Kindergarten facilities to be able to accommodate more children.

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to extend its on-site Kindy centre.

The proposed extensions include building a second classroom and expanding amenities for a total increase in gross floor area of 80m2.

The extension will increased the capacity by an extra 20 kids.
This will increase the capacity by an additional 20 kids to bring it to a total of 110 registered

places.

Under the Ipswich Planning Scheme, the site is identified within the Springfield Town Centre

Designation under the Springfield Structure Plan.

The child care centre is located on a 1350 sqm parcel of land within the 3000 sqm school.

“The extensions also include a relocated and larger amenities room and internal modifications to facilitate improved functional indoor and outdoor spaces,” the application notes.

“It is emphasised that the building will remain single storey and at a maximum of 5m in height.

“To facilitate the proposed extension, minor demolition is proposed on the northern facade. “This will result in a reduction of the size of classroom one, the outdoor undercover activity area and the removal of the outdoor equipment store room. Storage space will be incorporated into the new classroom block.”

No additional carparking spaces are proposed as part of the application.

