Private school gets $2 million in funding from government

AN Ipswich private school has received $2 million from the State Government to fund its masterplanned development.

St Ann’s School in Redbank Plains, which opened this year, has received the funding for new classrooms and new multipurpose learning spaces.

The funding comes from a $100 million capital grants program for non-state schools.

“The funds provided through these grants help ease the external infrastructure costs associated with capital works projects, and it’s great to see a local school benefit,” Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said.

LOCAL NEWS: How local businesses will benefit as Ipswich is mapped again

“This funding will support the construction of Block D, including four new classrooms, along with the conversion of the Block A covered lunch area into two multipurpose spaces.

“These spaces – one for music and another for art – will become creative hubs for students and overlook the school’s sweeping sports field and landscaped playgrounds.”

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum with St Ann's School principal Sonny Smith.

Principal Sonny Smith said the coronavirus pandemic had made the school’s first year a challenging one.

“COVID has given us an opportunity to fast track our connections with the wider community,” he said.

“You can never take this sort of funding for granted.

READ MORE: Turning ashes, hair, breast milk into treasured keepsakes

“Every dollar makes a huge difference to the lives of our students and we’re very grateful for the government’s support.

“We’re a diverse and multicultural school and our students really love the arts.”

Mr McCallum said the funding was made available on the recommendations of the Queensland Catholic Capital Assistance Authority and the Queensland Independent Schools Block Grant Authority.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.