Private defence precinct 'would grow city's prosperity'

FIGHTER: David Hamill wants to see land adjacent to RAAF Base Amberley used to facilitate high-level defence industries and create jobs. Rob Williams

A MULTI-MILLION dollar defence precinct should be progressed if the region is to take advantage of its military backyard, former Ipswich MP and Queensland treasurer David Hamill believes.

In 2010, it was envisaged an Aerospace and Defence Support Centre housing high-skilled enterprises would serve the engineering and maintenance requirements of Australian Defence Force assets at RAAF Amberley.

Dr Hamill said the State Government had recognised the opportunity to leverage the growth at Amberley by building a defence-related industry nearby.

Momentum slowed when the Campbell Newman-led government decided it should be a private sector project.

The private sector believed a costly air bridge linking the defence precinct with RAAF Base Amberley undermined its viability.

Dr Hamill is working to elevate the project with a goal of identifying land along the Cunningham Highway for the precinct.

Hopes faded after a Department of Defence planning study found land previously earmarked for the defence precinct could be needed for the future expansion of the base.

"The last two years have been frustrating because of the planning process the Department of Defence has undertaken," he said.

"Not withstanding the difficulties in trying to understand Defence's requirements in the area, I still believe there is a great opportunity for both defence and the local community to see the establishment of defence-related industry in close proximity to RAAF Amberley.

"It just makes good economic sense to co-locate those sorts of activities."

Dr Hamill said the growing army presence and earmarking of RAAF Amberley as a major base into the future meant the region needed to take advantage of the economic opportunity.

"There's been a strong military presence in our backyard and I don't believe the opportunity that it offers has been taken up adequately," he said.

Dr Hamill could not put a deadline on the project but acknowledged it should have been built when first proposed.

"I would have loved to have seen the project that was initiated back in 2005 bearing fruit by now," he said.

"The critical issues that need to be resolved are the issues around land and access to it."