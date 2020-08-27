Prisons in lockdown as corrective services trainer tests positive

ALL prisons in south east Queensland are in lockdown after a Queensland Corrective Services employee in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Forest Lake man, who works as a trainer at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Wacol, is one of two new cases in the state.

It is likely linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster but that has yet to be confirmed.

All residents of the youth centre have now been tested with no positive results returned.

The other new case is a Cairns resident who returned from Papua New Guinea.

They are now in hotel quarantine.

MORE TO COME