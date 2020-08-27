Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chief health officer Dr. Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Chief health officer Dr. Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
News

Prisons in lockdown as corrective services trainer tests positive

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALL prisons in south east Queensland are in lockdown after a Queensland Corrective Services employee in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Forest Lake man, who works as a trainer at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Wacol, is one of two new cases in the state.

It is likely linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster but that has yet to be confirmed.

All residents of the youth centre have now been tested with no positive results returned.

The other new case is a Cairns resident who returned from Papua New Guinea.

They are now in hotel quarantine.

MORE TO COME

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway traffic backed up after truck, vehicle collision

        Premium Content Highway traffic backed up after truck, vehicle collision

        News Another crash has been reported in a busy morning on Ipswich roads.

        Big call due on sports club development plans

        Premium Content Big call due on sports club development plans

        Council News A decision is set to be made on the future of the Booval site. Here’s what is to...

        How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

        Premium Content How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

        Health There are plans to expand the private Ipswich ED with demand growing rapidly

        The hidden battle facing our veteran community

        Premium Content The hidden battle facing our veteran community

        News A veteran turned civilian plumber reflects on personal torment