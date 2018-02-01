Prisoners to start training course on Valentine's Day

MEN locked up inside an Ipswich prison will undergo a special training course starting this month.

The program will be run by Hosanna Logan City Church and Gaythorne-based charity Carinity, made possible by a $3000 grant.

The prisoners at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre will participate in the 10-week course which will help men repair relationships, resolve conflict and give them tools to prevent family violence.

Identifying, and managing, anger while delving deeper into issues including power and control, jealousy and the cycle of violence, will be in focus.

The course will start on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Hosanna Logan City Church Pastor Ruta Aloalii said domestic violence was a pressing and concerning issue.

"Our church and congregation are committed to making lives for all families better and safer," Pastor Aloalii said.

"The Carinity Innovation Grant enabled us to purchase the manuals to run the Circuit Breaker course."

Hosanna Logan City Church will also run the 10-week Woman to Woman course, assisting women in prison build self-awareness and self-esteem, potentially reduce offending behaviour and recidivism.

"Our church is humbled to run programs such as this which support people serving prison sentences and help them prepare for their reintegration into their communities," Pastor Aloalii said.

Hosanna Logan City Church is one of nine Baptist Church community initiatives across Queensland to be funded by the latest round of Carinity Innovation Grants, with a total of $43,500 in grants allocated.

To find out more about the Carinity Innovation Grants call 3550 3737 or visit www.carinity.org.au/innovation-grants.